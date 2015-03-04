BUDAPEST, March 4 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 8.2 percent in January based on preliminary data after an 5.7 percent increase in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Food sales rose by an annual 5.5 percent, non-food sales were up by 11.1 percent, while fuel sales were 9.4 percent higher year on year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) Jan Dec Jan '14 Jan-Dec'14 Year-on-year 8.2 5.7 6.1 5.1 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)