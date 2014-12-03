BUDAPEST, Dec 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.2 percent in October based on preliminary data after a 4.5 percent increase in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Food sales rose by an annual 3.7 percent, non-food sales were up by 6.6 percent, while fuel sales were 6.5 percent higher. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) Oct Sept Oct '13 Jan-Oct Year-on-year 5.2 4.5 4.5 5.1 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)