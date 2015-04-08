BUDAPEST, April 8 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 6.2 percent in February based on preliminary data after a 8.2 percent rise in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Food sales rose by an annual 3.3 percent, non-food sales were up by 7.9 percent, while fuel sales were 11.1 percent higher year-on-year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) Feb Jan Feb '14 Jan-Feb Y-o-y 6.2 8.2 6.9 7.2 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)