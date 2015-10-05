BUDAPEST, Oct 5 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.7 percent in August based on preliminary data after a 6.8 percent growth in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday. Food sales rose by an annual 3.7 percent, non-food sales were up by 4.6 percent, while fuel sales were 7.4 percent higher year-on-year. Based on unadjusted data, retail sales were up by an annual 4.7 percent in August. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) Aug July Aug '14 Jan-Aug 4.7 6.8 2.9 6.1 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)