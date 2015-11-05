BUDAPEST Nov 5 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.1 percent in September based on preliminary data after a revised 4.6 percent increase in August, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Food sales rose by an annual 3 percent, non-food sales were up by 6.9 percent, while fuel sales were 6.1 percent higher year-on-year. In January-September, retail sales rose 5.9 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)