BUDAPEST Feb 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.5 percent in December based on preliminary calendar-adjusted data after a revised 4.3 percent year-on-year growth in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

The November figure was revised from a preliminary 4.4 percent.

December food sales rose by an annual 3.4 percent, non-food sales were up by 6.4 percent, while fuel sales were 3.7 percent higher year-on-year. In 2015 as a whole, retail sales rose 5.6 percent from 2014. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)