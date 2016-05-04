BUDAPEST, May 4 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.2 percent in March after a revised 6.6 percent annual growth in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. March food sales grew by an annual 1.9 percent, non-food sales were up by 7.6 percent, while fuel sales were 5.0 percent higher year-on-year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES, Y/Y March '16 Feb '16 Jan-March '16 4.2 6.6 4.3 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)