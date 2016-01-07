BUDAPEST Jan 7 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.4 percent in November based on preliminary calendar-adjusted data after a revised 4.6 percent increase in October, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

The October figure was revised slightly higher from a preliminary 4.5 percent.

November food sales rose by an annual 2.5 percent, non-food sales were up by 6.9 percent, while fuel sales were 4.7 percent higher year-on-year. In January-November, retail sales rose 5.7 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)