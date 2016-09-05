BUDAPEST, Sept 5 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales grew by an annual 3.8 percent in July after a 5.7 percent reading in June, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday. Food sales grew by 1.5 percent, non-food sales were up by 6.4 percent, while fuel sales were 2.5 percent higher year-on-year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y July June 2016 Jan-July 2016 3.8 5.7 5.0 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)