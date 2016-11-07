BUDAPEST, Nov 7 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.1 percent in September after a 4.3 percent rise in August, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday. Food sales grew by 3.9 percent, non-food sales were up by 5.4 percent, while fuel sales were 7.7 percent higher year-on-year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y Sept 2016 Aug 2016 Jan-Sept 2016 5.1 4.3 4.9 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)