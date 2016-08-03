BUDAPEST, Aug 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales grew by an annual 5.7 percent in June, matching the pace of expansion in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Food sales grew by 3.4 percent, non-food sales were up by 9.7 percent, while fuel sales were 3.6 percent higher year-on-year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y June 2016 May 2016 Jan-June 2016 5.7 5.7 5.2 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)