UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST, Aug 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales grew by an annual 5.7 percent in June, matching the pace of expansion in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Food sales grew by 3.4 percent, non-food sales were up by 9.7 percent, while fuel sales were 3.6 percent higher year-on-year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y June 2016 May 2016 Jan-June 2016 5.7 5.7 5.2 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources