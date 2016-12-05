BUDAPEST, Dec 5 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 2.6 percent in October after a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday. Food sales grew by 1.5 percent, non-food sales were up by 4.6 percent, while fuel sales were 1.2 percent higher year-on-year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y Oct 2016 Sept 2016 Jan-Oct 2016 2.6 5.1 4.7 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)