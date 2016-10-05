BUDAPEST, Oct 5 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.3 percent in August after a revised 3.9 percent increase in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Food sales grew by 2.8 percent, non-food sales were up by 6.1 percent, while fuel sales were 7.5 percent higher year-on-year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y Aug 2016 July 2016 Jan-Aug 2016 4.3 3.9 4.9 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)