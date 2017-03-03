BUDAPEST, March 3 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 3.7 percent in January after a revised 3.3 percent increase in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. Food sales grew by 3.2 percent in January, non-food sales were up by 3.7 percent, while fuel sales were 6.4 percent higher. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y Jan 2017 Dec 2016 Jan 2016 3.7 3.3 3.4 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)