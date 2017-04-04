BUDAPEST, April 4 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 1.2 percent in February after a revised 3.8 percent increase in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday. Food sales grew by 0.2 percent in February, non-food sales were up by 3.1 percent, while fuel sales were 2.1 percent higher. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y Feb 2017 Jan 2017 Feb 2016 Jan-Feb 2017 1.2 3.8 7.6 2.5 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)