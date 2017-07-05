BUDAPEST, July 5 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.4 percent in May after a revised 1.8 percent increase in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Food sales grew by 2.6 percent in May, non-food sales were up by 9.8 percent, while fuel sales were 4.3 percent higher. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y May 2017 April 2017 May 2016 Jan-May 2017 5.4 1.8 6.4 3.4 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)