UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST, June 6 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 2.0 percent in April after a revised 5.3 percent rise in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday. Food sales grew by 0.6 percent in April, non-food sales were up by 5.2 percent, while fuel sales were 1.1 percent higher. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y April March 2017 April Jan-April 2017 2016 2017 2.0 5.3 7.1 3.0 (Reporting by Sandor Peto)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources