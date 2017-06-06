BUDAPEST, June 6 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 2.0 percent in April after a revised 5.3 percent rise in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday. Food sales grew by 0.6 percent in April, non-food sales were up by 5.2 percent, while fuel sales were 1.1 percent higher. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y April March 2017 April Jan-April 2017 2016 2017 2.0 5.3 7.1 3.0 (Reporting by Sandor Peto)