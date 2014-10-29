BUDAPEST Oct 29 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose 2.5 percent year on year in August based on a second estimate, the same as the preliminary figure, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Food sales dropped by an annual 1.6 percent, non-food sales were up by 6.8 percent, while fuel sales were 4.3 percent higher, it added.

In the first eight months of the year, retail sales rose 5.2 percent.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)