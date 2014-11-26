UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST Nov 26 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose 4.5 percent year on year in September based on a second estimate, the same as the preliminary figure, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
Food sales rose by an annual 2.4 percent, non-food sales were up by 5.9 percent, while fuel sales were 7.6 percent higher, all unchanged from preliminary data.
In the first nine months of the year, retail sales rose 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources