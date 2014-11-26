BUDAPEST Nov 26 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose 4.5 percent year on year in September based on a second estimate, the same as the preliminary figure, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Food sales rose by an annual 2.4 percent, non-food sales were up by 5.9 percent, while fuel sales were 7.6 percent higher, all unchanged from preliminary data.

In the first nine months of the year, retail sales rose 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)