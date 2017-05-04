BUDAPEST, May 4 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.6 percent in March after a revised 0.9 percent rise in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday. Food sales grew by 3.8 percent in March, non-food sales were up by 8.2 percent, while fuel sales were 2.3 percent higher. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y March Feb 2017 March Jan-March 2017 2016 2017 5.6 0.9 4.1 3.4 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)