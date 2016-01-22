BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
BUDAPEST Jan 22 Richter Gedeon Nyrt
*Hungary's Richter Gedeon Nyrt has acquired from Rxmidas Pharmaceuticals Holdings its outstanding 50 percent stake in Gedeon Richter Rxmidas Joint Venture Co in China.
*Richter now holds 100 percent of its Chinese subsidiary.
*Richter is committed to expand its business in China -company statement.
Source text: Budapest Stock Exchange
