BUDAPEST Jan 22 Richter Gedeon Nyrt

*Hungary's Richter Gedeon Nyrt has acquired from Rxmidas Pharmaceuticals Holdings its outstanding 50 percent stake in Gedeon Richter Rxmidas Joint Venture Co in China.

*Richter now holds 100 percent of its Chinese subsidiary.

*Richter is committed to expand its business in China -company statement.

Source text: Budapest Stock Exchange

