BUDAPEST Oct 3 Hungarian pharmaceutical company
Gedeon Richter expects to return to the MSCI index
soon, the company's CEO said on Thursday.
Shares in Richter have firmed by over 9 percent in high
turnover since Sept. 24, when France's Servier offered to buy
all shares it did not already own of Egis.
Richter closed at 4,000 forints ($18.39) on Thursday, up 1.8
percent.
If Servier buys all Egis shares, the Hungarian company will
be delisted from the Budapest Stock Exchange, leaving Richter
the only drugmaker there.
That news and hopes that Richter will get into the MSCI
index in the next months helped its shares surge on the bourse.
"Not only us, also investors expect that it is very likely
that we will get back into the MSCI index," Richter CEO Erik
Bogsch told the radio station Gazdasagi in an interview.
He added that the expected delisting of Egis could make
Richter shares more attractive as that would leave Richter and
Slovenia's Krka the only listed
pharmaceuticals available to equity investors in Central Europe.
Krka's shares firmed one percent on Thursday in Ljubljana.
($1 = 217.5395 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by David Evans)