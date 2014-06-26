BUDAPEST, June 26 Hungary has launched a inquiry into the Hungarian unit of RTL Group related to a 2011 transaction which reduced the company's tax base, allowing it to cut its tax payments, the country's economy minister said.

Mihaly Varga said after a government meeting on Wednesday that he had asked the national tax and customs authority (NAV) to start an inquiry at RTL.

On Thursday the minister told national news agency MTI the investigation was into a specific case, but it should look at all affected tax payments of RTL Klub "to get the full picture".

RTL Group is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann.

Varga was cited by MTI as saying that RTL's Hungarian unit bought two cable companies in 2011 and then sold them to its parent later, booking a loss on paper. This allowed RTL not to pay corporate tax and it looks that it will not pay advertising tax either, Varga was also cited as saying.

RTL Klub programme director Peter Kolosi told Reuters that RTL was ready to face the tax inquiry.

"We stand ready for the inquiry with the clearest conscience," Kolosi said by telephone. "The tax authority practically has its own office at us anyway, they look into our operations so frequently."

Varga told MTI that RTL cut its tax base by 23 billion forints ($101.23 million). He added it was possible the investigation would find RTL was in full compliance with the law.

"So far the only thing we know for sure is that RTL Hungary reduced its tax base by 23 billion forints. The question is if this resulted in such benefits for the Hungarian economy which warranted the tax allowance as set out in the law," Varga was cited as saying by MTI.

Earlier this month, Hungary's parliament approved a law to tax advertising revenue. The Hungarian unit of RTL Group was among the media outlets that protested against the tax, saying it would push it into losses.

($1 = 227.2048 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by David Evans)