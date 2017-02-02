BUDAPEST Feb 2 Hungary has agreed to start
negotiating with Russia on gas shipments after its supply deal
expires in 2021, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on
Thursday after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Orban said Hungary strove for "open and transparent"
relations with Russia and was trying to protect its economic and
trade links, which have been seriously damaged by the sanctions
imposed on Russia since 2014.
"Hungary maintains its stance that non-economic problems
cannot be handled with economic means ... we very much hope that
soon we will see good Russian-European co-operation," Orban told
a joint news conference with Putin.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by
Louise Ireland)