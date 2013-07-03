BUDAPEST, July 3 Hungary's President Janos Ader
has returned the bill on the overhaul of savings banks to
parliament for reconsideration, national news agency MTI
reported on Wednesday.
Parliament passed a bill last week that will overhaul small
banks and increase state control over the sector, triggering
protest from the small savings banks that make up the National
Savings Cooperatives' Association.
The association had asked President Ader not to sign off on
the legislation which they said violated their interests and was
passed without their consultation.
The government has said it would spend 100 billion forints
($443 million) to more closely integrate savings cooperatives.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)