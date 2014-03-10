BUDAPEST, March 10 Hungary's government agreed
to sell its majority stake in savings bank Takarekbank on Monday
to a local investment firm for 9 billion forints ($39.9
million).
Magyar Takarek is a private company 75 percent controlled by
savings banks and 25 percent owned by Hungarian mortgage lender
FHB Bank.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government overhauled the
savings banking sector last year and injected more than a 100
billion forints of capital as part of a drive to boost domestic
banks in a market dominated by foreign-owned lenders.
Orban has often said more than half of the Hungarian banking
sector should be held locally.
FHB shares have more than doubled their value over the past
three months according to Thomson Reuters data on market
speculation that it could be involved in the sale of
Takarekbank. At 1455 GMT its shares were down 5.3 percent.
FHB will indirectly own 13.75 percent of Takarekbank after
the transaction, it said in a statement.
State-owned MFB and the National Post, through which the
government owns its stake in Takarekbank, said in a statement
that the government would retain regulatory powers over the
sector as MFB will keep its stake in a vehicle set up to
implement the integration of savings banks.
They said this vehicle, SZHISZ, would keep the 136 billion
forints the government injected into the sector.
The management of Magyar Takarek aims to transform
Takarekbank into the leading financial service provider in
Hungary, news agency MTI cited them as saying.
Magyar Takarek expects to close the transaction in the first
half of the year.
With 1,700 branches, savings banks have by far the biggest
network in Hungary, but they control only about 5 percent of the
overall lending market.
Takarekbank's main competitors include OTP,
Hungary's biggest bank by total assets, followed by local units
of Austria's Erste, Belgium's KBC, Germany's
Bayerische Landesbank, Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo
, Raiffeisen and Unicredit.
($1 = 225.59 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)