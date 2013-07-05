BUDAPEST, July 5 Hungary's parliament on Friday
passed a slightly modified bill overhauling the central European
country's network of cooperative savings banks, extending state
control over the banks despite their protests.
The government had proposed the overhaul last month in an
effort to strengthen and prepare the savings banks for stricter
European regulations and increase their market share.
The measures will involve the government spending 100
billion forints ($443 million) to aid a greater integration of
the savings cooperatives, whose capital would be boosted through
a share purchase by the state-owned Hungarian Post Office,
boosting state control over the sector.
President Janos Ader had returned the bill to parliament,
partly for a review of its effect on member banks' ownership
rights.
The government introduced only marginal cosmetic changes to
the bill, but Ader will have to sign off the amended text as the
president cannot return the same legislation twice to parliament
under Hungary's constitution.
The banks had said the bill hurt their interests and was
drafted with little meaningful consultation with them. The head
of Hungary's Takarekbank, the umbrella group for the savings
banks, resigned on Tuesday in protest at the proposals.
Hungary's financial sector is dominated by foreign banks and
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he would like to see "at
least 50 percent" Hungarian ownership of the bank sector over
time.
State development bank MFB took a 38.5 percent stake in
Takarekbank last year and Orban said the government wanted to
use its network of about 1,600 branches to boost lending and
promote economic growth.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)