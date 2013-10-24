* Savings banks plan to double SME lending market share

* New capital, products, cooperation with Hungarian Post help

* Government took control of savings banks earlier this year

By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Oct 24 Hungary's savings banks, in which the state now has a majority stake, plan to at least double lending to small and medium-sized firms in coming years as part of a government drive to boost economic growth, a top official in the sector told Reuters.

Tamas Vojnits, chairman of the board at Takarekbank - the umbrella group of savings banks - said on Thursday the sector was taking advantage of the central bank's lending-for-growth programme to increase its market share in loans.

Vojnits said savings banks used 14 percent of the funds available in the first leg of the central bank's programme, which is worth up to 2.75 trillion forints ($12.98 billion).

That is above their 10 percent market share in lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Vojnits said 60 percent of the cash funded new investments.

"We have been able to lift our market share through the scheme," he said in an interview.

"In the SME client segment our goal is minimum doubling our share ... by the end of the decade. Generally, in lending ... we should grow into the double-digit region from the current 4-5 percent," he added.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative government, which faces elections in 2014, took control of the savings bank sector earlier this year and overhauled it with measures including an at least 100 billion forint capital injection.

Orban has often said that half of the banking sector should be in Hungarian ownership. Foreign-owned banks have been cutting exposure since the 2008 crisis when a lending bubble burst.

The central bank, where Orban's ally Gyorgy Matolcsy became governor in March, last month extended a programme to pump billions of euros into SMEs in cheap loans to prop up a shaky recovery from recession.

There is even more room for growth in the longer term, Vojnits said, adding that in western European countries savings cooperatives had a 20 percent market share on average, and in some states they even reached 30-40 percent.

Takarekbank's main competitors include OTP and the local units of Austria's Raiffeisen and Erste , Belgium's KBC, Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, and Germany's Bayerische Landesbank.

The capital injection and work on unified products in the sector can open new growth opportunities for savings banks, which with 1,700 branches have by far the biggest network in Hungary, Vojnits said.

"Given the strong presence in the countryside, we want a bigger role in financing individuals, SMEs and agriculture," he said, adding that factoring and leasing were other areas of potential future growth.

The increased capital will also open the way for business with bigger firms.

"Of course it is not a goal to start to lend recklessly, we will grasp this business opportunity very cautiously," he said.

Vojnits said cooperation with the state-owned Hungarian Post, which got a 19.3 percent stake in Takarekbank in the sector's shake-up, could also help expansion.

The sector needed to expand by growing its existing businesses and integrating better, rather than through acquisitions, he added.

($1 = 211.85 Hungarian forints) (Editing by Mark Potter)