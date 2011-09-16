* MAL Zrt must pay 135 bln forints in environmental fine -govt

* Spill from alumina plant's sludge reservoir killed 10 last year

* MAL Zrt says to appeal against fine

* Govt says prepared to keep company solvent

BUDAPEST, Sept 16 An alumina firm whose plant flooded parts of Hungary with toxic red sludge last year must pay an environmental fine of 135 billion forints ($655.5 million), the government said on Friday, adding that it would take steps to keep the firm solvent and operational.

MAL Zrt said in a statement on its website that it would appeal against the fine. It has 15 days to appeal against the decision. A regional water management and environment authority imposed the record fine on MAL Zrt on Thursday.

The spill of industrial waste in October 2010 at the plant near Ajka in western Hungary killed 10 people and injured about 120, polluted a tributary of the Danube and spread heavy metals into the soil that damaged farmland.

In Hungary's biggest environmental disaster to date, some 1.88 million cubic metres of the waste material leaked out of the alumina plant reservoir into villages and waterways.

The company also maintained its view that last year's spill was not caused by its owners' negligence but was due to shortcomings in the planning and building of the reservoir built when MAL was still in state hands under communist years, and due to extreme weather conditions.

"Considering the size of the catastrophe and the amount of the material that spilled, the authority imposed the strictest calculation when it set the fine," government state secretary Zoltan Kovacs said in a statement on Friday.

MAL Zrt is a privately owned company, but shortly after the disaster the government took control over its operations. It is no longer under government supervision.

Kovacs said that the government, considering the record high fine, will review the financial situation of the company and will do its best to ensure that it remains solvent and able to operate. MAL Zrt is the area's biggest employer.

"The state, via the National Asset Management Company (MNV), is in continuous contact with the company's management, and has been conducting intensive talks with the owners since February about potential changes in the ownership structure," Kovacs said.

Local press has speculated that the state could be planning to nationalise the company.

A police investigation into the disaster is still under way. ($1 = 205.939 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)