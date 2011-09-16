* MAL Zrt must pay 135 bln forints in environmental fine
-govt
* Spill from alumina plant's sludge reservoir killed 10 last
year
* MAL Zrt says to appeal against fine
* Govt says prepared to keep company solvent
BUDAPEST, Sept 16 An alumina firm whose plant
flooded parts of Hungary with toxic red sludge last year must
pay an environmental fine of 135 billion forints ($655.5
million), the government said on Friday, adding that it would
take steps to keep the firm solvent and operational.
MAL Zrt said in a statement on its website that it would
appeal against the fine. It has 15 days to appeal against the
decision. A regional water management and environment authority
imposed the record fine on MAL Zrt on Thursday.
The spill of industrial waste in October 2010 at the plant
near Ajka in western Hungary killed 10 people and injured about
120, polluted a tributary of the Danube and spread heavy metals
into the soil that damaged farmland.
In Hungary's biggest environmental disaster to date, some
1.88 million cubic metres of the waste material leaked out of
the alumina plant reservoir into villages and waterways.
The company also maintained its view that last year's spill
was not caused by its owners' negligence but was due to
shortcomings in the planning and building of the reservoir built
when MAL was still in state hands under communist years, and due
to extreme weather conditions.
"Considering the size of the catastrophe and the amount of
the material that spilled, the authority imposed the strictest
calculation when it set the fine," government state secretary
Zoltan Kovacs said in a statement on Friday.
MAL Zrt is a privately owned company, but shortly after the
disaster the government took control over its operations. It is
no longer under government supervision.
Kovacs said that the government, considering the record high
fine, will review the financial situation of the company and
will do its best to ensure that it remains solvent and able to
operate. MAL Zrt is the area's biggest employer.
"The state, via the National Asset Management Company (MNV),
is in continuous contact with the company's management, and has
been conducting intensive talks with the owners since February
about potential changes in the ownership structure," Kovacs
said.
Local press has speculated that the state could be planning
to nationalise the company.
A police investigation into the disaster is still under way.
($1 = 205.939 Hungarian Forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)