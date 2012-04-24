By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 24
NEW YORK, April 24 Yield spreads between
Hungarian debt and underlying benchmark U.S. Treasuries
tightened significantly on Tuesday after the European Union's
top economic official decided against taking Budapest to the
European Court of Justice over its central bank laws.
The Benchmark JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index Global
(EMBIG) showed the yield spread for the Hungarian portion of the
index narrower by 42 basis points to 597 bps. Total returns on
the day were up 2.35 percent, far surpassing the overall index
which was just slightly stronger on the day.
Overall, the EMBIG showed yield spreads narrower by 5 basis
points at 335 bps, with total returns up 0.08 percent.
The cost to insure Hungarian sovereign bonds also fell,
according to data provider MarkIt. Hungarian credit default
swaps to protect $10 million worth of debt annually over a five
year period fell to $570,000 from $597,000 on Monday.
A tighter or narrower yield spread indicates greater
investor confidence in a credit, with the opposite true if
spreads widen over the benchmark.
According to a document seen by Reuters and due for
publishing on Wednesday, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn decided against the referral to the court
because Budapest is cooperating.
The European Commission (EC) has been at odds with Prime
Minister Viktor Orban over his overhaul of the Hungarian
constitution and hundreds of laws and halted talks on an
International Monetary Fund loan last December. At the time it
cited legislation the EC believes undermines the independence of
Hungary's central bank.
Orban, speaking in Brussels on Tuesday, said that obstacles
to Hungary's financial aid have been "practically removed," even
if EC President Jose Manuel Barroso insisted after the meeting
between the two men that more discussion was needed.
Royal Bank of Scotland analyst Tim Ash said in a note to
clients that the apparent easing by the EC over the central bank
law "is significant" and that the probability is now running
high that the EC could give approval for starting talks on a new
financing agreement for Hungary.
"The apparent change of heart on the part of the EC probably
reflects a combination of the changes/concessions made by the
Hungarian government, but also by the broader context of a
continued/deepening in the Eurozone periphery crisis, and
perhaps limited appetite for another potential crisis in an EU
member state. Ultimately the EC seems to have blinked first,"
Ash wrote.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases)