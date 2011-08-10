BUDAPEST Aug 10 Hungarian stocks got hammered on Wednesday amid a global selloff on stock markets with OTP Bank shares plunging 9 percent by 1354 GMT as investors continued to fret over the euro zone and U.S. debt levels and the economic outlook.

"This is due to the foreign market selloff and of course the Swiss franc story plays a role as well," an equity trader said. "We are underperforming the region now, foreigners are selling Hungarian papers."

"The fact that the bond market looks fairly good, yields falling today, means that the scare is limited to the stock market," another trader said.

The surge of the Swiss franc hurts Hungarian households who hold trillions of forints of Swiss franc denominated debt, which may debt economic growth via curbing consumption, while also posing risks to the bank sector. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)