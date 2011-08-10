BUDAPEST Aug 10 Hungarian stocks got hammered
on Wednesday amid a global selloff on stock markets with OTP
Bank shares plunging 9 percent by 1354 GMT as
investors continued to fret over the euro zone and U.S. debt
levels and the economic outlook.
"This is due to the foreign market selloff and of course the
Swiss franc story plays a role as well," an equity trader said.
"We are underperforming the region now, foreigners are selling
Hungarian papers."
"The fact that the bond market looks fairly good, yields
falling today, means that the scare is limited to the stock
market," another trader said.
The surge of the Swiss franc hurts Hungarian
households who hold trillions of forints of Swiss franc
denominated debt, which may debt economic growth via curbing
consumption, while also posing risks to the bank sector.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)