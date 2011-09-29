BUDAPEST, Sept 29 Hungary's government said on Thursday that it saw no reason to change its special tax on telecoms companies despite an European Union ruling which said the tax was illegal.

"The government...believes there is no reason for making changes and we are ready to face the debate over this in the European court as well," the prime minister's spokesman said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday the European Commission said it had requested Hungary to abolish its special turnover tax on telecoms operators which it introduced in Oct. 2010.

It said Hungary would have two months to inform the Commission of measures taken to comply with EU telecoms rules.

If it fails to do so, the Commission may refer Hungary to the EU's Court of Justice, the Commission said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)