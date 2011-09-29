BUDAPEST, Sept 29 Hungary's government said on
Thursday that it saw no reason to change its special tax on
telecoms companies despite an European Union ruling which said
the tax was illegal.
"The government...believes there is no reason for making
changes and we are ready to face the debate over this in the
European court as well," the prime minister's spokesman said in
a statement.
Earlier on Thursday the European Commission said it had
requested Hungary to abolish its special turnover tax on
telecoms operators which it introduced in Oct. 2010.
It said Hungary would have two months to inform the
Commission of measures taken to comply with EU telecoms rules.
If it fails to do so, the Commission may refer Hungary to
the EU's Court of Justice, the Commission said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)