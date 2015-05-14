BUDAPEST May 14 Hungary will reduce its
windfall tax on banks in 2016-2018 in line with the February
agreement signed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD), the tax bill submitted to parliament showed
on Thursday.
Based on the legislation the bank tax will be calculated
based on banks' balance sheets as of the end of 2014 instead of
2009. The bill does not attach any conditions to a gradual
reduction in the tax until the end of 2018.
For 2019, the government will make a proposal by October
2018 the latest, the bill says.
In the draft 2016 budget, the government pencilled in 89
billion forints ($331.01 million) worth of revenues from the
windfall tax on financial sector, down from 144 billion targeted
in 2015.
($1 = 268.8700 forints)
