By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, May 9 Hungary's government hopes to meet EU targets and avoid losing out on the bloc's development funds by replacing controversial crisis taxes on banks and energy firms with longer-term taxes on the same sectors, according to proposals on Wednesday.

Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Wednesday that the government planned to raise an annual 130 billion forints ($587 million) from a new financial t r ansaction tax from next year, which will have to be paid by banks performing the transactions.

The new measures are part of Hungary's efforts to achieve its European Union budget deficit targets this year and next, and to keep access to almost half a billion euros worth of development funds which the EU said it would suspend from 2013 unless Hungary takes remedial fiscal action by June.

Hungary also plans to start talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and EU about a new funding deal and Matolcsy said these talks could start soon, after parliament approves amendments to a disputed central bank law which has hindered the start of aid negotiations.

"The talks that will start shortly will involve everything, old and new taxes, which is the right approach because both parties can put any issue on the table," Matolcsy told a news conference.

He added that the talks on a multibillion-euro financing deal could start "immediately" after parliament passes the amendments to the central bank law as agreed with the European Commission later this month.

"As far as we are aware, any further outstanding issues will be discussed at the negotiating table," Matolcsy said.

Hungary's borrowing costs have surged during years of controversial government policies, including the crisis taxes, which have made investors wary.

"Whereas the previous sector taxes and banking tax was explicitly temporary, the new taxes are planned to stay," said Zoltan Torok, analyst at Raiffeisen. "From the fiscal point of view these new taxes along with the other measures (both on the revenue and the expenditure side) secure the budget deficit to stay below 3 percent for 2012 and 2013."

This should enable Hungary to finally get out of the EU's budget disciplinary process, the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP), which was launched against it in summer 2004.

The IMF has not yet given a date for the start of talks.

NEW TAXES

Under the new tax proposals, energy and utility firms will pay a 30 percent total corporate tax rate from next year, which includes a 19 percent corporate tax rate and an 11 percent 'Robin Hood' tax which had a rate of 8 percent earlier.

The government also plans to raise about 30 billion forints from July 1 this year from a new tax on telephone calls, which will have to be paid by service providers.

Hungary's conservative government, which confounded markets with a set of big crisis taxes on telecoms, energy and retail firms in 2010, has pledged to phase out these one-off taxes by 2013, and will halve a windfall tax on banks, which economists have said curbed bank lending and economic growth.

Matolcsy said the new transaction tax will not hurt economic growth and would be "permanent and predictable".

"We will be able to reduce all the other income type taxes in the coming years ... because we shift to a turnover and consumption type tax system now," he said.

The Hungarian Bank Association said talks with the government about the taxes on the banking sector started on Tuesday.

"The parties will form their standpoints concerning the taxes during the talks," Agnes Suto, a spokeswoman of the Association told Reuters.

Matolcsy said the financial transaction tax, which will carry a 0.1 percent rate, would affect about 130 trillion forints worth of financial transactions. ($1 = 221.60 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)