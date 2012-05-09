* New financial transaction tax to raise 130 bln forints a
year - minister
* Says talks with IMF/EU to start after parliament amends
central bank law
By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, May 9 Hungary's government hopes to
meet EU targets and avoid losing out on the bloc's development
funds by replacing controversial crisis taxes on banks and
energy firms with longer-term taxes on the same sectors,
according to proposals on Wednesday.
Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Wednesday that the
government planned to raise an annual 130 billion forints ($587
million) from a new financial t r ansaction tax from next year,
which will have to be paid by banks performing the transactions.
The new measures are part of Hungary's efforts to achieve
its European Union budget deficit targets this year and next,
and to keep access to almost half a billion euros worth of
development funds which the EU said it would suspend from 2013
unless Hungary takes remedial fiscal action by June.
Hungary also plans to start talks with the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) and EU about a new funding deal and Matolcsy
said these talks could start soon, after parliament approves
amendments to a disputed central bank law which has hindered the
start of aid negotiations.
"The talks that will start shortly will involve everything,
old and new taxes, which is the right approach because both
parties can put any issue on the table," Matolcsy told a news
conference.
He added that the talks on a multibillion-euro financing
deal could start "immediately" after parliament passes the
amendments to the central bank law as agreed with the European
Commission later this month.
"As far as we are aware, any further outstanding issues will
be discussed at the negotiating table," Matolcsy said.
Hungary's borrowing costs have surged during years of
controversial government policies, including the crisis taxes,
which have made investors wary.
"Whereas the previous sector taxes and banking tax was
explicitly temporary, the new taxes are planned to stay," said
Zoltan Torok, analyst at Raiffeisen. "From the fiscal point of
view these new taxes along with the other measures (both on the
revenue and the expenditure side) secure the budget deficit to
stay below 3 percent for 2012 and 2013."
This should enable Hungary to finally get out of the EU's
budget disciplinary process, the Excessive Deficit Procedure
(EDP), which was launched against it in summer 2004.
The IMF has not yet given a date for the start of talks.
NEW TAXES
Under the new tax proposals, energy and utility firms will
pay a 30 percent total corporate tax rate from next year, which
includes a 19 percent corporate tax rate and an 11 percent
'Robin Hood' tax which had a rate of 8 percent earlier.
The government also plans to raise about 30 billion forints
from July 1 this year from a new tax on telephone calls, which
will have to be paid by service providers.
Hungary's conservative government, which confounded markets
with a set of big crisis taxes on telecoms, energy and retail
firms in 2010, has pledged to phase out these one-off taxes by
2013, and will halve a windfall tax on banks, which economists
have said curbed bank lending and economic growth.
Matolcsy said the new transaction tax will not hurt economic
growth and would be "permanent and predictable".
"We will be able to reduce all the other income type taxes
in the coming years ... because we shift to a turnover and
consumption type tax system now," he said.
The Hungarian Bank Association said talks with the
government about the taxes on the banking sector started on
Tuesday.
"The parties will form their standpoints concerning the
taxes during the talks," Agnes Suto, a spokeswoman of the
Association told Reuters.
Matolcsy said the financial transaction tax, which will
carry a 0.1 percent rate, would affect about 130 trillion
forints worth of financial transactions.
($1 = 221.60 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)