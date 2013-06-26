BUDAPEST, June 26 Hungary's government has proposed a one-off charge on banks, totalling 208 percent of financial transactions tax payments made in the first four months of the year, draft legislation on parliament's website showed on Wednesday.

The amendment, submitted by Economy Minister Mihaly Varga, said banks would have to pay the new charge, worth about 80 billion forints ($350 million) this year, in four separate parts between September and December.

In another amendment, the government has also proposed to scrap a planned 7 percent levy on debt taken over from local governments, which would have raised about 43 billion forints. ($1 = 227.76 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Budapest newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)