* New charge based on financial transaction tax

* To raise about 80 billion forints this year

* Comes after government scraps levy on municipal debt (Adds detail, market reaction)

BUDAPEST, June 26 Hungary's government has proposed a one-off charge on banks, totalling 208 percent of financial transactions tax payments made in the first four months of the year, draft legislation on parliament's website showed on Wednesday.

The surprise new tax charge on banks, which already pay Europe's highest bank levy, comes after transactions tax revenue fell short of expectations and Budapest scrapped an earlier plan to impose a fee on debt taken over from municipalities.

It is the latest in a string of unconventional budget policies by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which have hit mostly foreign-owned firms but got Hungary off the European Union's blacklist of budget sinners after nine years.

The amendment, submitted by Economy Minister Mihaly Varga, said banks would have to pay the new charge, worth about 80 billion forints ($350 million) this year based on January-April budget data, in four parts between September and December.

Shares in Hungary's OTP Bank were 0.6 percent higher on the Budapest Stock Exchange at 0948 GMT on Wednesday, surrendering earlier gains, falling back in line with the blue chip index.

The forint was unfazed, trading a hair lower from its opening level.

In another bill, also submitted by Varga, Budapest proposed scraping a roughly 43 billion forint charge on 612 billion forints worth of municipal debt the central government will assume from banks as part of broader reforms.

If banks and local governments want to get rid of any part of the remaining 500 billion forint stock of municipal debt, they can do that by indicating a willingness to pay a 7 percent levy on this additional chunk, according to the bill.

Lawmakers are due to vote on the planned changes, as well as a raft of other tax rises and budgetary steps announced by Varga last week, during Thursday's session of parliament. ($1 = 227.76 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Budapest newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)