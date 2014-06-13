UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BUDAPEST, June 13 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed on Friday his ruling centre-right Fidesz party's long-term commitment to extra taxes on the financial, retail, telecommunications and energy sectors, a bone of contention with international partners.
The taxes have helped the country to keep its budget deficit below the European Union's mandatory limit of 3 percent of economic output, but sapped profitability at some of the most important sectors of the economy.
Asked how long the taxes, once introduced as a temporary measure, were going to remain in place, Orban, who was re-elected by a landslide in April, told radio station MR1-Kossuth : "As long as we govern, certainly." (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts