* Govt looking at cutting VAT from 27 pct before 2018

* Corporate, personal income taxes may also be reduced

* Bank tax cut to go hand in hand with lending growth (Adds comments, detail, context)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, March 20 The Hungarian government is examining the possibility of beginning to reduce value-added taxes and other levies by 2018, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Friday

At 27 percent, Hungary has one of the highest value-added taxes in Europe. It also employs a series of windfall taxes that keep the budget in check but put a heavy burden on several large sectors, including banking.

Varga said as the economy improves and the budget remains stable, the government was looking at a tax overhaul to cut some of the burdens and inject more lending into the economy.

"We are preparing for serious changes in the tax system," Varga told a business forum. "We are studying whether we can begin to moderate the value-added tax rate in the current (parliamentary) term." The next election is due in 2018.

Noting the economy grew by 3.6 percent in 2014 and growth looked sustainable, Varga said the government also wanted a flat corporate tax near its current lower bracket of 10 percent.

Personal income taxes could also be in the single digits before 2018, down from 16 percent now.

Varga did not elaborate on how the government, which needs to keep its budget deficit below 3 percent of economic output, would make up for a shortfall that could run into hundreds of billions of forints if all those cuts are implemented.

He said the time had come to revise the bank tax, introduced in 2010, in tandem with a scheme to spur credit growth.

"The bank tax will be cut, giving banks an opportunity," he said. "A confidence in banking is necessary for a breakthrough in lending... We need banks to lend for Hungarian companies to be more willing to invest."

Varga said the country's net financing ability would stabilise at around 8 percent of gross domestic product, which will help Hungary reduce its public debt at a steady pace.

Hungary will work specifically to reduce the foreign currency proportion of its public debt, which should be below 40 percent by the end of the year, he said.

He added those factors should spur rating agencies to upgrade Hungary's credit rating, which is currently in non-investment category at all three agencies.

Standard & Poor's is due to review its credit rating of Hungary later on Friday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Gergely Szakacs and Tom Heneghan)