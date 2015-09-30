BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Hungary's central bank accepted 3-month deposits worth 560 billion forints ($2.00 billion) from commercial banks on Wednesday at its second tender since it made this its main interest rate facility, it said on its Reuters page.
At the first such tender last week it accepted deposits worth 275 billion forints.
Earlier, its two-week deposit instrument served as its main rate, but it plans to squeeze out funds from that facility to encourage banks to buy more government debt and push long-term domestic interest rates lower.
It allocated 1.657 billion forints at its weekly two-week deposit tender earlier on Wednesday, up from 1.473 trillion forints a week ago.
The outstanding amount of 2-week deposits has fallen to 3.129 trillion forints from 4.512 billion forints two weeks ago. ($1 = 279.89 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Krisztina Than)
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: