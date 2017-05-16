BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
May 16 Teva Pharmaceutical
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
* Teva plans to close down or sell Godollo plant by end of 2018.
* Plant in Godollo to operate with reduced capacity until mid-2018.
* Teva says its plans do not affect its other two Hungarian plants in Debrecen and Sajobabony. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
* PLACED 2,680,413 NEW SHARES AT UNIT PRICE OF EUR 4.85, TOTALLING EUR 13 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10 MILLION PLANNED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PROCEEDS FROM DIRECTED ISSUE TO BE ABOUT SEK 17.3 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)