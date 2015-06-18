BUDAPEST, June 18 Three tobacco companies have
threatened legal action against Hungary's government unless it
revises what they say is a "discriminatory" decision to award a
20-year retail tobacco supplier contract to two rival companies.
Earlier this month British American Tobacco and
Taban Trafik were awarded a concession to supply retail tobacco
shops from November for an initial annual fee of 10 million
forints ($36,500) this year, rising to 600 million by 2021.
The two companies will act as intermediaries between
manufacturers and retailers, supplying all tobacco shops in the
central European country of 10 million people in the next years.
Rival firms Imperial Tobacco, JTI Hungary and Philip
Morris say the selection process for the winners was
"untransparent and discriminatory" and the step amounts to a
nationalisation of the tobacco wholesale business.
"We firmly believe that this latest step is also in breach
of Hungary's fundamental obligations stemming from its European
Union membership," the three companies said in a statement.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which has clashed
with the European Commission on reforms affecting the media, the
judiciary and the central bank over the past years, said the
changes would create a neutral and non-discriminatory system.
By lifting applicable margins for smaller tobacco shops, the
government says it will boost income for small players at the
expense of the profits of multinational companies.
The tobacco firms criticising the reforms say the new system
"clearly and openly discriminates against foreign-owned firms
and was against Europe-based firms that do not manufacture their
products in Hungary."
They say the Hungarian government was providing unlawful
state support to BAT and Taban Trafik and giving them a
permanent, unfair competitive advantage.
In particular, Imperial Tobacco, JTI Hungary and Philip
Morris have taken issue with their rivals gaining access to
sensitive information such as pricing formulas, stock sizes and
new market activities.
"This situation is unacceptable for us," the firms said,
calling on the government to launch a new tender involving all
local tobacco companies or face a legal challenge.
($1 = 274.12 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by David Evans)