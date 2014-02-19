BUDAPEST Feb 19 Hungary supports proposals to impose sanctions on Ukraine if it fails to resolve a crisis after clashes between protesters and police in Kiev killed and wounded dozens of people, a Hungarian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We support them," Gabor Kaleta told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference when asked about a Polish call for European Union leaders to impose sanctions.

"The Ukrainian government has a decisive role in resolving the situation and if it does not fulfil this responsibility, then it will have to be enforced by international sanctions as well," Kaleta added.