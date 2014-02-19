UPDATE 3-Euro zone bonds U-turn as focus turns from politics to rate outlook
* France sells over 8 billion euros of bonds, pushing yields up
BUDAPEST Feb 19 Hungary supports proposals to impose sanctions on Ukraine if it fails to resolve a crisis after clashes between protesters and police in Kiev killed and wounded dozens of people, a Hungarian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.
"We support them," Gabor Kaleta told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference when asked about a Polish call for European Union leaders to impose sanctions.
"The Ukrainian government has a decisive role in resolving the situation and if it does not fulfil this responsibility, then it will have to be enforced by international sanctions as well," Kaleta added.
* France sells over 8 billion euros of bonds, pushing yields up
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text : http://bit.ly/2mwY4hU Further company coverage: