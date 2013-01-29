BUDAPEST Jan 29 Hungary's government is preparing further cuts in household utility bills after recent measures to curb gas and electricity prices from January, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At today's meeting the government has discussed the possibility of a further reduction in utility costs," it said.

"The government will not pay attention to 'the lobby of energy providers', their profits or ultimatums, but will aim to provide affordable public services to the people, moreover, it is preparing further price reductions," it added.

Last year Hungary's government approved a 10 percent cut in household energy prices from January 2013 and said the country's mostly foreign-owned utility companies would have to pay the cost. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)