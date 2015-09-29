BUDAPEST, Sept 29 About 2 million of the 11 million diesel engines involved in the Volkswagen emissions scandal were manufactured at an Audi plant in western Hungary, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told private broadcaster TV2 on Tuesday.

Varga also said the government was in talks with Audi as well as German rival Daimler's premium brand Mercedes, which also has a big factory in Hungary, to assess the potential impact on the local economy. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Miral Fahmy)