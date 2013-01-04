BUDAPEST Jan 4 Hungary's top court said on Friday that a law proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling party forcing citizens to sign up in advance to be able to vote in national elections next year was unconstitutional.

After a review of the law asked for by President Janos Ader, the Constitutional Court also said in a statement that some of the law's provisions on political campaigns imposed "severely disproportionate" restrictions on the freedom of opinion and the media.