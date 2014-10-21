* Waberer's sees double-digit sales growth for several years

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Oct 21 In 1994, Gyorgy Waberer sold his flat to buy into a loss-making road haulage firm Hungary was privatising. He turned it into one of Europe's largest trucking companies and is now looking to expand more by listing shares.

Over the past 20 years, turnover at the company known as Waberer's since 2003, has mushroomed 140 times and its founder is aiming for annual double-digit sales growth, at least for a few more years, from 452 million euros ($577 million) in 2013.

The Hungarian firm has shaken up the European road haulage market and CEO and Chairman Waberer acknowledges that the lower wages paid to its predominantly Hungarian drivers has given the company a competitive edge.

"Eastern Europeans have a stronger desire to work. They are willing to spend more time away from their families and take up more work to have a good wage," Waberer told Reuters in his Budapest office with huge windows overlooking the River Danube.

Waberer, who owns 50 percent of the firm, says it's the same approach that helped millions from the European Union's poorer eastern states get jobs in western Europe, although wage differences in the road freight industry are diminishing fast.

Competitors in the west decry the advance of firms such as Waberer, saying that paying their drivers less is not fair. Gilles Mathelie-Guinlet, secretary-general of the French federation of haulage firms OTRE has called the rise of central European rivals "unfair competition with huge social dumping".

"(Cheap drivers) are all over the roads and making our lives miserable," said Eric Cabaille, head of a logistics firm in France and deputy-head of the Astre truck drivers federation.

"My drivers cost me 1,800 to 2,300 euros each month and for that price I could probably have three or four in those exotic countries," he told Reuters last month.

A European Commission report this year showed the cost of drivers in the Hungarian road haulage sector made up 35 percent of total costs, which is just below France on 38 percent.

STIRRED UP

Waberer, who races mountain bike marathons in his spare time, said his company owns 3,300 trucks and has risen to 3rd from 6th place in Europe by the size of its fleet over the past two years, according to its own figures.

Bigger rivals in Europe are France's Norbert Dentressangle and Transalliance, which have 7,400 and 4,000 vehicles respectively, according to their websites.

He plans to add 200 trucks a year, or more, while keeping the age of the vehicles below four years to keep maintenance cost and time low. The company ordered 1,000 new DAF trucks last month to renew its fleet.

Waberer is also on the hunt for acquisitions, though he is not that interested in small fish.

"It would be more difficult to integrate a small firm with 30-40 trucks, than buying 30 more trucks," he said.

He said the company could meet the requirements of a bourse listing "in a very short time", should the other 50 percent shareholder, venture capital investor Mid Europa Partners, decide to sell some of its shares.

An initial public offering could be 50-100 million euros, he said, though it was difficult to estimate the amount as it would hinge on the size of potential targets. He said he would be prepared to reduce his stake to 30 percent.

Waberer's biggest foreign market is Germany, followed by France and the United Kingdom. It has offices in Poland, Germany, Romania and Slovakia, launched its French arm in February and opened a UK office in Felixstowe last week. The company is also looking at opening in Italy and the Netherlands.

Lothar Krenge, managing director at Germany-based logistics firm B+K Group, said Waberer was "stirring up the market in a massive way", and that this was a surprise given the already fierce competition in the market.

The Hungarian company declined to give details of the wages it pays on the grounds that would be giving information to competitors.

The European Commission said in an April report on the road transport market that differences in wages were similar to the average differences in wages between member states.

It noted, however, that disparities in road haulage wage costs could have a higher impact on competition due to the mobile nature of the business within the European Union.

Waberer, who used to run the IT department at the company, also points to technological innovations that will help maintain Waberer's profitability as drivers' wages inevitably rise.

The company is aiming to keep its core profit (EBITDA) margin at 13 percent or higher, by keeping costs down, he said.

It has cut fuel costs by 2-3 percent annually over the past few years, helped by software it developed which reduces the ratio of trucks running empty to below 8 percent, lower than the 23 percent average for heavy goods vehicles in Europe in 2012. (1 US dollar = 0.7833 euro) (Additional reporting by Natalie Huet in Paris and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt)