LONDON, May 2 (AlertNet) - Two years ago, the U.N. Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO) launched a petition to fight
hunger with the slogan: "1,000,000,000 people live in chronic
hunger and I'm mad as hell."
Since then, more than 3.4 million people, including actors,
pop stars and footballers, have added their voices to the online
campaign calling on governments to make the elimination of
hunger their top priority.
But outrage over the "horrifying figure" of 1 billion hungry
people around the world, as it was described by former FAO head
Jacques Diouf, has turned to embarrassment in some quarters in
light of growing doubts about the accuracy of the number.
Many researchers say the estimate was simply too high.
"The fact that it's 1 billion is a much better story, and
that's why it stays in people's minds," said Richard King, a
food policy expert with Oxfam. "It's a great number."
The controversy led the Committee on World Food Security, a
top-level U.N. forum, to urge the FAO to overhaul its
calculations using better data and methodology and to call for a
set of internationally agreed food-security indicators.
The first fruits are due in October when a new estimate of
the number of undernourished people will be published along with
revisions for previous years as part of the FAO's annual report
on food insecurity.
The figures will incorporate fresher data on world food
supplies and more timely and comprehensive household consumption
surveys from different countries, said Carlo Cafiero, a senior
FAO statistician.
The report will also include supplemental indicators of
hunger, such as the share of household budgets spent on food.
"If you only present one number, there is a tendency to
over-interpret it and take it as if it were capturing
everything, but we want to try and be more explicit in
recognising the various dimensions of food insecurity," Cafiero
said.
Nutritionists working in the field have long complained that
the FAO's hunger estimates focused too narrowly on calorie
intake, ignoring the bigger picture - protein, vitamin and
mineral deficiencies in diets and the serious health problems
they cause.
METHODOLOGY
Calculating the number of hungry people around the world at
any given moment, let alone predicting how that number is likely
to change in the future, is no easy task.
Models for working out how many people don't have enough to
eat are not as precise or forward-looking as experts would like,
partly due to lags in the release of national-level statistics.
Moreover, shifting economic conditions alter the buying
power of the poor day by day, and food harvests - increasingly
affected by extreme weather - fluctuate, causing price
volatility.
When the FAO came under pressure to say how much hunger was
increasing due to skyrocketing food prices and the global
financial crisis in 2008, it decided to combine U.S. Department
of Agriculture projections of how economic turmoil would hurt
food production, consumption and trade with its own hunger
estimates of previous years, and extrapolate from there.
It estimated a "historic high" of 1.02 billion
undernourished people, or around one-sixth of humanity, in 2009.
But problems emerged with the assumptions behind the number.
Economic conditions did not turn out to be as disastrous as
anticipated, and food production and consumption held up better
than expected.
In addition, prices didn't rise as much as feared in some
developing countries, like India and China, because they used
export bans and subsidies to keep them down.
Finally, many people were able to maintain the amount of
calories they ate by switching to cheaper foods and cutting
spending on other basic needs like education and healthcare,
surveys suggest.
"All evidence now is pointing to the fact that the situation
was not so desperate in terms of (people's) calorie intake as,
at that time, everybody thought it was," FAO's Cafiero said.
In 2010, FAO forecast a drop to 925 million undernourished
people and in 2011 it didn't produce a number at all given the
dispute over its methods.
NECESSARY DATA
The question is not whether metrics are necessary, but how
to collect, interpret and share the data to present a realistic
and accurate picture of the food security situation.
Improving the way hunger is calculated could have
far-reaching consequences for the way governments and aid
agencies respond more effectively to hunger crises, experts say.
Aid groups say information from their work with local
communities can contribute to a fuller picture of hunger
nationally, regionally and globally, for example.
"We have a responsibility to bring the view from the field
... to make sure it's not just a technical exercise, but
reflects the reality on the ground," said Alberta Guerra, a
Rome-based food policy officer for ActionAid.
In Nairobi's slums, when the cost of food soared in 2008,
many poor urban families cut out meat and fish, went without
medicine and took their children out of school. With
post-election violence making matters worse, some even stole
food, scavenged in garbage dumps, brewed illegal alcohol or
turned to prostitution to survive.
But the many aid agencies based in the Kenyan capital, much
more used to working in rural hunger crises, didn't have a
system to pinpoint when conditions for already poor slum
dwellers were becoming an emergency.
"It was very difficult to get funding for urban response,
partly because there were no metrics to say we are seeing a
critical situation," said Lilly Schofield, research adviser with
Concern Worldwide.
The organisation has since begun testing indicators to
capture changes in household food security in Kenya's slums,
where food has remained expensive.
TURNING NUMBERS INTO POLICY
Nyauma Nyasani, East Africa nutrition adviser for Action
Against Hunger, says frequent, on-the-ground checks are far more
effective at anticipating hunger problems than annual nutrition
surveys.
For the past year, the aid group has been piloting a food
security surveillance system in Kenya's arid northeast, based on
household questionnaires conducted every three months. And in
Uganda, after a similar two-year project, it is developing
national guidelines to monitor food security with the health
ministry.
Funding is an obstacle. Shifting to a more responsive system
will require political commitment and long-term financial
resources, but rich governments and U.N. agencies tend to offer
money on a short timeframe.
"As long as something like this is donor-driven, the
sustainability becomes questionable," Nyasani said.
Ultimately, however, it is not data, but action, that makes
a difference.
Saul Guerrero, evaluations adviser with Action Against
Hunger, said aid workers detected warning signs months before
the onset of last year's severe hunger crisis in the Horn of
Africa, where some 13 million people needed food aid because of
a regional drought and conflict in Somalia.
"Whoever tells you the data let us down doesn't know what
they are talking about," he said. "It was the final bit that
didn't work - turning data into policy. This is the question no
one has the full answer to."
(This story is part of a special multimedia report on global
hunger produced by AlertNet, a global humanitarian news service
run by Thomson Reuters Foundation)
(Editing by Tim Large and Sonya Hepinstall)