* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
WASHINGTON, June 5 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc on Friday won two contracts worth a combined $4.3 billion to complete design work and construction of the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.
The first contract, a fixed-price deal with an incentive fee, was worth $3.4 billion for design and construction work on the new warship, and runs through June 2022.
A second contract, a cost-plus contract with an incentive fee, was worth $941 million and is a modification of a previously awarded contract. Together the two deals will cover all design and construction of the new ship.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management