* Deal expected to value Hunnu at $393 mln - report

* Banpu expanding in Australia, Indonesia

* Friendly takeover expected to be finalised by Tuesday - source (Adds detail)

SYDNEY, Sep 12 Thailand's top coal miner, Banpu Pcl , is in advanced talks on a friendly takeover offer for Mongolia-focused coal explorer Hunnu Coal , a source said Monday.

Banpu and Hunnu were still in negotiations over the price of the offer on Monday, the source familiar with the situation told Reuters, confirming a media report which valued the bid at around A$375 million ($393 million).

The deal marks the latest acquisition for Banpu, Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest coal miner, which has been expanding in Indonesia and Australia. Last year it acquired Australia's Centennial Coal for $2 billion. .

The acquisition was expected to be finalised by Tuesday, the source said, adding talks at board level had continued into Monday from the weekend.

Hunnu listed on the Australian Securities Exchange for 20 cents a share in February last year. Its stock closed on Friday at A$1.385, giving it a market capitalisation of almost A$300 million.

Banpu already owns 12.4 percent of Hunnu, eyeing the Australia-based company for its mining licence on the Tsant Uul coal project in Mongolia and stakes in two other Mongolian projects, Altai Nuurs and Unst Khudag.

Hunnu which sought a trading halt on its shares last Friday ahead of making what it called "a potentially significant corporate transaction".

The source, who could not be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media about the matter, said a report valuing Hannu at A$375 million was broadly correct.

The Australian Financial Review newspaper said Banpu was expected to offer the usual 25 to 30 percent control premium on top of Hunnu's existing market value.

Hunnu was not immediately available to comment. A Banpu spokesman declined to comment.

JPMorgan is advising Banpu on the deal, the source said. ($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)