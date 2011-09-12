SYDNEY Sep 12 Thailand's top coal miner, Banpu Pcl , is in advanced talks on a potential friendly takeover offer for Mongolia-focused coal explorer Hunnu Coal , a source said Monday.

Banpu and Hunnu were still in advanced negotiations over the price of the offer on Monday, the source familiar with the situation told Reuters, after a media report said the bid would be worth A$375 million ($393 million).

The source said a deal was expected to be finalised by Tuesday.

Hunnu sought a trading halt on its shares last Friday ahead of making what it called "a potentially significant corporate transaction" on or before Tuesday.

The source could not be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media about the matter.

Banpu already owns 12.4 percent of Hunnu, eyeing the Australia-based company for its mining licence on the Tsant Uul coal project in Mongolia and stakes in two other Mongolian projects, Altai Nuurs and Unst Khudag.

Hunnu was not immediately available to comment. A Banpu spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)