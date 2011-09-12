SYDNEY Sep 12 Thailand's top coal miner, Banpu
Pcl , is in advanced talks on a potential friendly
takeover offer for Mongolia-focused coal explorer Hunnu Coal
, a source said Monday.
Banpu and Hunnu were still in advanced negotiations over the
price of the offer on Monday, the source familiar with the
situation told Reuters, after a media report said the bid would
be worth A$375 million ($393 million).
The source said a deal was expected to be finalised by
Tuesday.
Hunnu sought a trading halt on its shares last Friday ahead
of making what it called "a potentially significant corporate
transaction" on or before Tuesday.
The source could not be named because they were not
authorised to speak to the media about the matter.
Banpu already owns 12.4 percent of Hunnu, eyeing the
Australia-based company for its mining licence on the Tsant Uul
coal project in Mongolia and stakes in two other Mongolian
projects, Altai Nuurs and Unst Khudag.
Hunnu was not immediately available to comment. A Banpu
spokesman declined to comment.
($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)